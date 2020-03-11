Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

COURT: See the 30 people in court today

Jodie Callcott
11th Mar 2020 9:12 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Anthony Rowntree
  • Brendon Bartrim
  • Chloe Janet White
  • Cody Jai Thomason
  • Dane Anthony Couttas
  • Daniel Charles Henry
  • Darrell Edwin Dixon
  • Dean Anthony Couttas
  • Dillon Bryant
  • Garry James Brush
  • Jack Tulloch
  • Jacob Gordon Bunton
  • James Eben O’Brien
  • James Martin Crowther
  • Jason Mark James
  • Joseph Palermo
  • Kodi Nash O’Contorres-Mulry
  • Lance Thomas Aaskov
  • Lateecy Taimana Chaney
  • Leanne Adele Murray
  • Malcolm Coghill
  • Miriam Louise Folkes
  • Phillip Ferguson
  • Richard Raymond Le Thorn
  • Robert Tekahurangi Godinet
  • Romeo Le Thorn
  • Saul Sakiusa Scoble
  • Shane Anthony King
  • Wayne Leslie Young
  • Zane Susca
  • Zye Allen
