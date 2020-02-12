Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court
Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

COURT: See the list of 20+ in court today

Jodie Callcott
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Adrian James Hawkins-Browning
  • Aimee Lynette Draper
  • Alexander Robert Smith
  • Benjamin Arthur Shoebridge
  • Benjamin Robert Barrie
  • Big Rob
  • Cain Lachlan Thompson
  • Casey Lee Bass
  • Christopher Scott Stewart
  • Cloey Bettina Honnery
  • Dean Anthony Couttas
  • Gary David Gibons
  • Jessica Elizabeth Luttrell
  • Joanna Maree Treasure
  • Keenan Jye Ward
  • Lee Rex Tisdall
  • Luke Stephen Keith Bell
  • Milne Jurisich
  • Paul Pham
  • Paul Wheeler
  • Thomas James Cahill
  • Travis Shelley
  • Vaughan McNamara

