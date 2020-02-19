Menu
Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges. Here’s a list of everyone appearing in court today. Picture: File.
Crime

COURT: See the list of 30+ people in court today

Jodie Callcott
19th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Abdelilah Choukri
  • Allen Anthony Whatman
  • Ben Johnson
  • Cephas Geymore
  • Daniel James Randall
  • Dylan Harvey Voight
  • Gordon Harold Tully
  • Graham Stephen Belcher
  • Honey J Daniels
  • Jacob Keith Gleeson
  • James Patrick O'Keefe
  • Jasmine Peta Gundy
  • Jason Pascoe
  • John Francis Camiller
  • Joshua Hough
  • Joshua Robert Funnell
  • Joshua Waters
  • Kayne Deighton Lines
  • Kris Brendan Collins
  • Mark Francis Frost
  • Michael Charles Cook
  • Nash Steven Cobb
  • Nathan Roberts
  • Romeo le Thorn
  • Scott James Drager
  • Stuart Charles Newman
  • Thomas Vincent Watkin
  • Tony Peter Robson
  • Tylar Grech
  • Wayne Weibel
  • Zye Allen

