COURT: See the list of 40+ people in court today
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.
- Abdelilah Choukri
- Benjamin Robert Barrie
- Bradley James Hallard
- Braydon Rafferty
- Brodie George Gibbon
- Bush McCord Nichols
- Cameron Jarrat Brodreck
- Charley Evelyn Grace Walton
- Craig Andrew Tully
- Dianna Amelia Joan Porter
- Douglas Earl Messingham
- Duncan Andrew Sternberg
- Gail Patricia Wilding
- Garry James Brush
- Gillyane Maree Reeves
- Jack Connor Maybon
- James Jeffrey Robinson
- James Lee Douglas
- James Winston Mau'u
- Jari Hill
- Jennifer Anne Varty
- Joel Barrett
- Jordan James
- Justin Gant
- Lauren Claire Grainger
- Lauren Elise Steele
- Leah Evans
- Lorraine Joy Slockee
- Luke Anthony Vlach-Robertson
- Mark Francis Frost
- Marny Lee Chisholm
- Michael Cutts
- Mitchell Fielding
- Mitchell Hart
- Samantha Elizabeth Anthony
- Scott James Bolton
- Shane Anthony King
- Stephen Andrew Crew
- Tamati Sims
- Thomas Grover
- Timothy Bruce Kelly
- Travis Shelley
- Tullie Jay Mitchell
- Tyger Titmarch
- Vaden Skelton