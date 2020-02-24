Menu
Tweed Heads Local Court
Crime

COURT: See the list of 50+ names appearing in court today

Jodie Callcott
24th Feb 2020 9:44 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Local Court today.

  • Alexandre Henrique Dias
  • Blair Wilson
  • Braiden James Thompson-Steen
  • Brett O'Donahoo
  • Cameron Sandford
  • Cassidy John Spinks
  • Christopher Geoffrey Morrison
  • Christopher Savage
  • Connor John McGrath Daniel Steven-Whiley
  • Dean Andrew Franklin
  • Fynn Hazel Tredinnick
  • Gabriela Barrientos
  • Garry James Fenton
  • Gregory John Stuart
  • Hayden Williams
  • Hema George Tukiri
  • Holly Jane Blanch
  • Jace James Kenny
  • Jack James Rixon
  • James Jeffrey Robinson
  • Jamie Peter Burrows
  • Jarrah Darling
  • Jermaine Withers
  • Jessica Grayson
  • Kelly Garratt
  • Kevin Austin Healewood
  • Lucas Joel Wayne
  • Luke Edmund Jack Creasey
  • Luke Mathew Aiken
  • Michael Gergiou
  • Mitchell Gualerzi
  • Nahdia Noter
  • Nathan Devine
  • Nicole Grayson
  • Paul David Beckley
  • Peter Kapeen
  • Petrus Johannes Jacob
  • Reece Warrender
  • Rhiannan te Hourihan
  • Rick Jones
  • Romeo le Thorn
  • Samantha Elizabeth Anthony
  • Samuel Thornton
  • Saul Sakiusa Scoble
  • Shain Richard Williams
  • Shaniquar Latanar Talei Butterworth
  • Shelley Anne McGrath
  • Stephen Moody
  • Stephen Thomas Clarke
  • Tamati Sims
  • Terrence James Baker
  • Thomas Alfred Grover
  • Timothy Bruce Kelly
  • Tina Louise Parkes

