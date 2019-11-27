Court told how Larissa met alleged killer

Zlatko Sikorsky is facing the second day of a committal hearing over of the alleged murder of Larissa Beilby on June 23 last year.

LARISSA Beilby had run away from home, was staying in a safe house and doing drugs with older friends in the weeks before she was killed and stuffed into a barrel, a court has been told.

Details of the chaotic weeks that led up to the 16-year-old's slaying, allegedly by her then 35-year-old boyfriend, have today been revealed by a close friend of the teen during a hearing in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court.

Zlatko Sikorsky, now 36, is facing the second day of a committal hearing in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court over of the alleged murder of Ms Beilby at a property in Buccan, south of Brisbane on June 23 last year.

Sikorsky was arrested on the Sunshine Coast following a 24-hour siege.

Larissa Beilby’s body was found in a barrel in the back of a ute at a property at Buccan, south of Brisbane, in June last year.

Ms Beilby had been reported missing by her father one day before her body was found in a barrel in the back of a ute, which had been dumped at Stapylton.

The 16-year-old's childhood friend Rachelle Pilon, 24, today gave evidence in the hearing that she ran into Ms Beilby at McDonald's in Sandgate around May 2018.

"She was living at a safe house," Ms Pilon said.

"We spoke everyday because I wanted to see how she was because when I saw her at Sandgate she was going through a really hard time."

Ms Pilon said she and Ms Beilby reconnected after the meeting in early 2018 but their families had known each other for years.

She told the court she thought the teen had been taking drugs because she was "concerned about the way she looked" when she ran into her at Sandgate.

Ms Beilby later told Ms Pilon she had been smoking ice and by June 7, 2018 the pair had decided to go and stay at an apartment at Waterford West because they had nowhere else to go, the court heard.

"She (Ms Beilby) was living in a safe house ... she was running from her dad because her dad found out where she was staying and I was arguing with my family so we just decided to get somewhere to stay just for a night or a couple of nights, we weren't really sure, we just wanted to see how everything was going to go," Ms Pilon said.

They pair met up with Sikorsky at the apartment on June 7, 2018 - about two weeks because Ms Beilby was killed.

Ms Pilon today said she met Sikorksy through her brother.

She said Sikorsky had originally asked if the pair wanted to go to the Buccan property, where Ms Beilby was allegedly later killed, but they declined.

The group later smoked ice at the apartment.

"He didn't force us, we felt we needed to join in, obviously, it was very scary, we were scared because he had a weapon on him," Ms Pilon told the court, saying she found Sikorksy very "intimidating".

Ms Pilon said the pair left the room in the morning but the next night stayed at another apartment in Brisbane.

The woman said they had invited several friends over to drink but Sikorksy was the only person who showed up.

Ms Pilon recounted an argument in the lift of the apartment complex with Sikorksy, which began after she found out he had been contacting Ms Beilby.

She said during evidence she told the man it was inappropriate because of the girl's age.

"They had been in contact, the two of them directly, and I brought it up that he shouldn't obviously be contacting her due to her age, I guess (I said) that it was unnecessary, really," Ms Pilon said.

"I can't say word for word, but I know I did say basically he just shouldn't be in contact with her."

She said Sikorksy responded by saying she shouldn't be "carrying on" and Ms Pilon claimed she apologised because she saw a gun that looked like a pistol in his jacket.

The court heard Sikorksy offered Ms Beilby and Ms Pilon the drug fantasy when he arrived at the second apartment they rented on June 8.

" ... he had it on him and he suggested we try it," Ms Pilon told the court during evidence.

"He was a bit intimidating so, I guess, yeah, we did try it. It was a more 'what if we said no?' type thing."

Ms Pilon said Sikorksy offered her a large hit of fantasy and it made her heavily intoxicated for several days.

"When we had the dose ... he did me up a dose and it was way more than what I had originally the night before. I noticed and I said: 'That's a lot'. He said: 'It's different stuff and it's weaker' and and because of the incident in the lift I felt intimidated so I had it," she said.

"It looked a lot more in the plunger, it looked like double maybe more than what I originally had the night before ... Within seconds of having it, he was walking around and Larissa was on the couch and I don't know if I tripped...

"I sort of stood near his jacket he pushed me away from it and indicated his gun was there and that's it, I blacked out."

Ms Pilon, who told the court she had been off drugs for three months, broke down in court while giving evidence about her friend's death.

"It's very hard when I'm dealing with my friend's murder and everything that's been on. This is really hard. This is a bit full on for me," she said about recounting the events of last year.

The hearing continues.