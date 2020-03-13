COVID-19: Fever clinic established on the Tweed

A fever clinic has been set up at The Tweed Hospital. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

A FEVER clinic is operating at The Tweed Hospital to test for the coronavirus.

A statement from the State Member for Tweed Geoff Provest office confirmed the clinic is only for those who have returned from overseas in the last 14 days or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

The Daily understands the fever clinic normally operates each flu season, however this year it will also test for COVID-19.

People need to present to the emergency department in person, not by phone.

For phone advice, call Health Direct on 1800 022 222

Or you can call the Federal Government's Hotline 1800 020 080.

