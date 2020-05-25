COVID-19 stats: Why our numbers have been revised

IT'S NOT OVER: NNSWLHD chief Wayne Jones urges the community to maintain social distancing as pandemic isolation restrictions ease.

IT'S NOT OVER: NNSWLHD chief Wayne Jones urges the community to maintain social distancing as pandemic isolation restrictions ease.

A BALLINA patient thought to have contracted COVID-19 has tested negative to the virus.

The Northern NSW Local Health District revised its figures, after excluding this case from its books on Tuesday at 8pm.

MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Vaccine trials on the way

In a media statement, the health district did not provide details as to why the case was considered positive in the first place. However a health district spokeswoman did confirm the statement related to one of two cases confirmed on Wednesday, May 13.

So far, 51 patients in Northern NSW have recovered from the illness.

There have now been more than 10,600 tests conducted in the district.

"Our local community should be proud of the actions they've taken so far, both in heeding the physical distancing and gathering restrictions, and in coming forwards for testing," health district boss Wayne Jones said.

"With travel restrictions now confirmed to ease even further on June 1, I'd like to reiterate the critical importance of coming forward for testing at your closest Fever Clinic or GP Respiratory Clinic if you have any flu-like symptoms at all. We encourage people to be tested again if they develop flu-like symptoms, even if they have previously had a negative test.

"By getting tested, you can help stop the virus spreading in your area."