COVID-19 tax returns: 20 deductions you can’t forget

Yoga teacher Amy Kreminski has made changes at her business and her home. Picture: Tait Schmaal.

A balancing act for household finances is intensifying as tax returns deliver Australians a chance to claw back some COVID-19 costs but wage subsidies get set to shrink.

Overall household incomes are likely to be higher thanks to massive government cash injections, but the coronavirus created a wide range of financial winners and losers.

Surging electricity bills and extra technology spending during the pandemic can be offset by bigger tax deductions for working from home, and lower spending on things such as transport, clothing, childcare and restaurants.

More than two in five Australians have worked from home this year, and the Australian Taxation office has given them three ways to claim deductions for it.

However, the ATO's new 80c-an-hour "shortcut" tax deduction generally delivers lower refunds than other working-from-home claim methods.

Cost-of-living changes have affected everyone, and AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver said there had been a spending boost on home office equipment, renovations and electrical items.

"I suspect the household sector as a whole has received more income," Dr Oliver said.

Amy Kreminski’s yoga business and household have become more flexible. Picture: Tait Schmaal.

"Unemployment has gone up but not that much. Meanwhile, the coronavirus supplement has doubled the unemployment benefit and a lot of people have been getting JobKeeper.

"About one-quarter of the people who get JobKeeper are getting $400 to $500 more a fortnight than they previously got."

Dr Oliver said JobKeeper was pumping almost $12 billion a month into homes and there was a "mixed bag" of winners and losers.

Younger, part-time and some casual workers got an income boost while self-employed people, higher income earners and hospitality workers were generally worse off, he said.

JobKeeper has been extended beyond its September end date and from then will be paid - at reduced levels - to people who qualify until March next year.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said new Bureau of Statistics data showed wages paid to people aged under 20 had climbed 19.1 per cent between March 14 and July 11, but people aged 40-49 suffered a 6.5 per cent pay cut.

"It suggests young people are in front," he said.

"If JobKeeper is extended further into next year there would have to be more re-tinkering on payment rates."

Bigger energy bills are arriving as people spend more time at home, but Mr James said new inflation data showed electricity prices dropped 2.5 per cent in the June quarter as some retailers offered COVID-19 concessions.

My Budget founder Tammy Barton says people have been boosting their emergency funds. Picture Dean Martin

MyBudget director Tammy Barton said her firm had seen "a significant rise in utility bills" and was encouraging people to shop around for cheaper power deals from providers offering reductions during the pandemic.

She said living costs had changed, with lower spending on fuel, public transport, eating out, beauty therapy and gyms but more money flowing to takeaway food, streaming services and online shopping.

"People who can afford it are boosting their emergency fund savings and really trying to plan ahead in the event that they may be impacted in the future," Ms Barton said.

"A lot of our clients have cancelled upcoming holidays, which has meant a healthy redistribution of already-saved cash back into their budgets."

Tax refunds also offer financial respite, and H&R Block director of tax communications Mark Chapman said people should think carefully about using the new 80c-an-hour deduction for working from home.

"A lot of people who lodged themselves through myTax are probably doing it that way, but any decent tax agent would probably tell you not to do it that way," he said.

"You generally get a bigger deduction using the 52c rate method - that way you can claim some additional items like mobile phones and internet - or an even bigger deduction if claiming actual costs.

"The 80c rule is simple but it will give you the lowest deduction."

Mr Chapman said people who had lodged their tax return but failed to claim all deductions could amend it online. "It's a pretty straightforward process," he said.

AMY MAKING HER MONEY STRETCH

Flexibility and balance are important for Australians to cope with the pandemic, and yoga teacher Amy Kreminski has plenty of both.

The director of Bikram Yoga Adelaide had to shut down her business temporarily when COVID-19 first hit hard in March and was worried about its future.

"Being a small-business owner for 16 years, I thought 'is this it? How am I ever going to bounce back from this?'," Ms Kreminski said.

She started streaming classes online and half of the business's six staff members qualified for the Federal Government's fortnightly $1500 JobKeeper payments, "myself included".

Yoga teacher Amy Kreminski at her city studio. Picture Tait Schmaal.

"It was great and it gave us a chance to get our heads above water again - we were living off savings," Ms Kreminski said.

"I'm grateful that we have a government that was able to supply this."

On the home front, Ms Kreminski made a decision to start living more simply, and expects some new financially-friendly habits to continue.

"I now no longer go out for lunch - I make my own lunch, and the kids are making their own burgers and pizzas," she said.

"I had a pair of ugg boots for about seven years and they were falling apart. Normally I would buy myself another pair but I stitched them up myself.

"I planted a vegie patch even though I don't have a green thumb, and my partner is now an expert at making sourdough. We cut down on alcohol, and six o'clock isn't wine o'clock anymore - it all adds up."