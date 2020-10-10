Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones.
Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones.
Health

COVID-19 test rates less than ideal, according to health boss

Liana Boss
10th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HEALTH authorities would like to see the rate of COVID-19 testing in northern NSW double.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones told ABC North Coast a mobile clinic being run in Byron Bay had only undertaken 30 tests for the virus this week.

Mr Jones said testing across the region broadly was about 50 per cent of the rate health authorities would like to see.

He recently said in a statement tests of untreated sewage at sewerage treatment plants within the health district found no detections of COVID-19.

There have been no confirmed cases in Northern NSW residents since July 25 and no detection of the virus in sewage samples since the week following July 27.

As well as being present in stools, viral fragments can enter the sewer when washed off hands and bodies through sinks and showers.

Usual sewage treatment processes inactivate, or kill, the COVID-19 virus, and sewage discharge to the environment is regulated by the NSW EPA.

coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 covid-19 testing northern nsw local health district wayne jones
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Disco Dong aside, Byron doesn’t need any crass Big Things

        Premium Content Disco Dong aside, Byron doesn’t need any crass Big Things

        News Byron too cool for school as Big Prawn and Big Banana trade barbs over who is the best

        Developer banned from operating companies for five years

        Premium Content Developer banned from operating companies for five years

        Business Michael David Steele banned from operating companies for five years

        Where to beat new gel blaster rules

        Where to beat new gel blaster rules

        News Queensland is the only Aussie jurisdiction where gel blasters are legal

        Zac, Vanessa enjoy romantic long lunch

        Zac, Vanessa enjoy romantic long lunch

        Celebrity Zac Efron, Vanessa Valladares seen at long lunch in Mount Warning