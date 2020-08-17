COVID-19 workaround for high school leavers

The online TAFE NSW Career Adviser Day will combat the travel and event restrictions that COVID-19 has presented meaning that hundreds of career influencers from across the state will come together virtually on August. 20

A TWEED tertiary education providers has found a way around the pandemic by launching a virtual event for high-school career advisers.

TAFE NSW Kingscliff will hold a Career Adviser Day online on Wednesday to give advice about school-based and post-HSC options.

Registrations for online access has doubled compared to the face-to-face events in 2019 according to TAFE NSW Regional General Manager Jason Darney.

"COVID-19 has presented unprecedented challenges to school students and it's crucial to facilitate access to information about how they can access world-class skills training," he said.

"While university may be a viable option for some, it's important that vocational education and training is considered a 'plan A' for school leavers to pursue careers in areas that they are passionate about."

The virtual event will focus on forecasted employment opportunities, courses, university pathways, and support services.

According to the Australian Government's Job Outlook, there will be a demand in industries where employment has grown strongly in recent years including health care and social assistance, professional, scientific and technical services, education and training and construction.

Career advisers and counsellors can register for the TAFE NSW virtual Career Adviser Day by visiting tafensw.edu.au/careeradvisor or calling 131 601.