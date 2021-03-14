COVID ADVICE: What you need to do if you’ve been in QLD

NSW health authorities are urging any local residents who have been in Queensland recently to seek health advice after a new COVID-19 case.

Queensland authorities are continuing investigations into the COVID-19 case detected at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Meanwhile, NSW Health says anyone who arrived into NSW from Queensland after March 11 should check the Queensland Health website for public health instructions.

Several venues of concern in Brisbane have been identified, including a gym, pub and cafe.

Anyone who has attended one of the venues listed on the website during the relevant times is asked to immediately self-isolate until Thursday, March 25.

If you are currently in NSW and have been to any of the venues, please call NSW Health on 1800 943 553.

Alternatively, for more information, call 13HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

Anyone who has entered NSW from Greater Brisbane since Thursday 11 March 2021 and who has not attended any of the venues listed above must still be alert for symptoms.

Greater Brisbane is defined as Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Moreton Bay, and Redland.

If symptoms occur, you should get tested immediately and isolate until you receive a negative result.

In addition, anyone who has been in Greater Brisbane since Thursday, March 11 should avoid non-essential visits to hospitals and residential aged care facilities until further notice.