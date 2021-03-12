Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

COVID app glitch affected check-ins

by Evin Priest
12th Mar 2021 6:36 AM

 

COVID-19 check-ins were among the functions affected by an "unplanned outage" to the Service NSW app that lasted four hours, the state government has confirmed.

Just after 3pm, users of the Service NSW app were reporting difficulties in accessing the app and inputting their pin.

Users noted an "incorrect" login errors and many are getting locked out after five attempts.

However, the issue was resolved on just after 7pm on Thursday.

"This afternoon, the Service NSW App and MyServiceNSW account experienced an unexpected outage preventing customers from accessing some services," a spokesperson for Service NSW said in a statement.

"The outage lasted for approximately four hours and customer services have now been restored. The COVID Safe Check In web form was not impacted by the outage.

"There is no evidence to suggest the outage was the result of a cyber attack.

"Service NSW apologises for any inconvenience caused by the outage and thanks customers for their understanding during this time."

Service NSW currently experience outages in some of its services. Picture: supplied
Service NSW currently experience outages in some of its services. Picture: supplied

While there has been no community transmissions of COVID-19 in NSW for more than 50 days, check-ins at venues are still mandatory.

The app is also used for digital driver's licences which is accepted a form of identification at bars, bottle shops or at traffic stops.

The app is responsible for up to 2.5 million COVID-19 check-ins a day.

Originally published as COVID app glitch affected check-ins

More Stories

Show More
app glitch covid-safe check ins service nsw technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SES WARNING: the 5 high flood risk Northern Rivers towns

        Premium Content SES WARNING: the 5 high flood risk Northern Rivers towns

        News The SES safety campaign Floods, The Risk Is Real has been launched with five Northern Rivers towns named as high risk.

        NYE mistake costs apprentice his licence

        Premium Content NYE mistake costs apprentice his licence

        Crime The man thought he’d done the right thing by planning to stay the night.

        Why Occy‘s doctor sister egged her neighbour’s house

        Premium Content Why Occy‘s doctor sister egged her neighbour’s house

        Crime The sister of the famed surfer appeared in court this week.

        Petition against proposed greyhound track launched

        Premium Content Petition against proposed greyhound track launched

        News Greyhound Racing New South Wales have refuted some of the claims made by the...