Subscribe Digital Edition
COVID BEAR CARE: How Bundy Rum is helping prop up pubs

Mikayla Haupt
19th Dec 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM
Bundaberg Rum's Raising the Bar initiative has so far provided about 35,000 litres of free hand sanitiser to Australian pubs, clubs and bars, to help maintain a COVID-safe environment for their patrons.

More than 750 venues across the country have now been approved for support from the Raising the Bar initiative, which is also providing more than half a million items of PPE, including gloves and face masks, 1500 digital thermometers and thousands of floor demarcations (stickers) to help with physical distancing.

The $11.5m Raising the Bar initiative has been created to support venues recover from the unprecedented economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Bear Cares Safety' kits, worth $1250 each, are removing an onerous cost burden from venues at a time when they are trying to rebuild and get back to business.

They are also providing patrons with the confidence to socialise safely at their favourite venue as we head into the festive season and summer.

Angus McPherson, Managing Director at Bundaberg Rum's parent company Diageo Australia said on top of the shutdowns and trading halts, venues now had additional costs to bear, including regularly purchasing safety equipment and supplies, such as hand sanitiser, PPE and thermal scanners.

"The Raising the Bar fund is making this easier by delivering our 'Bear Cares Safety' packages, giving our hospitality industry a helping hand when it needs it most," Mr McPherson said.

"It's going to be a festive season like no other, with smaller, physically distanced parties and gatherings and we want patrons to be confident they can socialise safely at their local."

Raising the Bar is said to directly support jobs, recovery, and innovation in the Australian hospitality industry.

Pre-COVID-19 Australian pubs, bars and clubs reportedly employed more than 500,000 Australians and contributed $17.2 billion in revenue.

Applications remain open for venues to apply for Raising the Bar support here.

bundaberg rum covid raising the bar
Bundaberg News Mail

