Crime

COVID border breach accused pair face court

by Vanessa Marsh and Patrick Billings
28th Oct 2020 11:58 AM
Lawyers for three women accused of lying about travelling to Melbourne during the peak of the coronavirus crisis have asked for their cases to be adjourned to allow them time to negotiate with prosecutors.

The women, Olivia Winnie Muranga, 20, Haja Uma Timbo, 21, and Diana Lasu, 21, are each charged with one count of fraud and one of producing false or misleading documents.

Lawyers for Muranga and Lasu have this morning asked for their cases to be adjourned to next month to allow prosecutors time to consider submissions sent to them about the case.

Lasu's lawyer said she had also requested further disclosure from police about the charges and was waiting to hear back.

Timbo's matter was mentioned in court last week where her lawyer requested a similar adjournment after writing to prosecutors the day before.

 

Diana Lasu. Pic Peter Wallis
Olivia Muranga. Pic Peter Wallis
It's alleged the trio travelled to Melbourne in July where they hosted an Airbnb party in a Melbourne CBD apartment despite the city being in hard lockdown.

Two days later they allegedly lied to get back into Queensland and flew back through Sydney, meaning they did not have to isolate.

It's understood Muranga and Lasu were infected with COVID-19 and moved around the community while infected with the coronavirus for eight days before they were detected by authorities and placed under police-guard in hospital.

All three women will have their cases mentioned again in court on November 18.

They will not be required to appear if represented by their lawyers.

 

 

Originally published as COVID border breach accused pair face court

