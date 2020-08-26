Menu
Queensland Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski during a press conference in Red Chamber at Queensland Parliament House. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Kapernick
Breaking

COVID breach: Woman quarantined after Northern Beaches RBT

Ashley Pillhofer
Heidi Petith
and
26th Aug 2020 10:51 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM
Premium Content

UPDATE: THE woman who was quarantined after breaking Queensland's COVID restrictions was pulled over at Bucasia Esplanade. 

Queensland Police confirmed the woman was stopped by officers for a random breath test on Monday night. 

The Daily Mercury has contacted QLD Health for comment. 

It is not clear if the woman has been tested for coronavirus.

INITIAL: A PERSON has been fined and quarantined in Mackay for breaching COVID restrictions after travelling to the region.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the person was intercepted at a random breath test in the last 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Annette Dew
He said they breached the terms of their Border X-Pass pass.

Border-zone residents living on the perimeter of Queensland and New South Wales can cross the border for any purpose and not quarantine with this pass but must remain in the designated bubble zone.

 

"That person for their trouble has been issued with an on-the-spot fine and also placed into quarantine," he said.

"People should realise that we will be relentless in pursuing investigations into anyone who does not comply with the Chief Health Officer's directions - particularly those who do it in a manner that will put our community at risk."

There has been one new case of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours - connected to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster. 

This brings the state's number of active cases to 18.

Mr Gollschewski said 3412 vehicles were intercepted across the state in the past 24 hours with 107 turned around and 455 put into quarantine.

78 border related on the spot fines have been issued.

