COVID case chase: Virus in Bathurst water after Great Race

Coronavirus has been found in Central Tabelands sewage after the Bathurst 1000 race last weekend.

Punters who went to the Supercars race are asked to be on high alert for symptoms after health officials found traces of the virus today in wastewater testing samples over the past weekend.

A statement from NSW Health said officials found remnants of COVID-19 in raw sewage in Bathurst.

The positive result "could indicate" a person with the virus went to the race, the statement said.

COVID-19 has been found in the water in Bathurst the weekend after the Supercars finale. Picture: Tim Hunter.

"The sample comprises wastewater from over the past weekend, and could indicate a current or a previous infection in someone who attended or worked at the Bathurst 1000 motor race, a visitor to Bathurst, or even a local resident," the statement said.

"Visitors to and residents of Bathurst must be aware of any symptoms of illness, and immediately isolate and get tested should even the mildest of symptoms appear."

NSW Health statement said the department was "urgently" investigating by making lists of previous positive cases who went to the race or worked there over the weekend.

A maximum of four thousand people attended the supercars event each day of the racing weekend, which typically attracts upwards of 40,000.

ALERTS FOR SOUTHEAST SYDNEY

NSW Health issued new alerts for southeast Sydney on Wednesday night.

Anyone who visited the following venues and develops symptoms must isolate and get tested:

- Souths' Juniors Club, Anzac Parade Kingsford, in the poker machine room or the high roller room at any time between Saturday 26 September and Saturday 2 October

- Century 21 Dixon Real Estate, Anzac Parade Kingsford, at any time between Saturday 26 September and Friday 9 October.

- The Shed Café Royal Randwick Shopping Centre on Saturday 3 October between 3pm and 5pm.

Souths' Juniors said the club remains open and the site is routinely cleaned "every night using government approved COVID effective chemicals."

INTERSTATE VISITORS TO PAY UP

It's payback time as the NSW government prepares to send multimillion-dollar invoices across the border seeking compensation for putting up interstate citizens in our hotels over the hotel quarantine period.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian fired a salvo across the border, declaring "it's time for Queensland to pay up".

It can be revealed NSW Treasury is finalising bills to be sent to all states to seek financial reimbursement for the cost of rooms, food, cleaning, health, security, incidentals and other associated costs.

The bills will be sent to interstate governments, covering the period to the end of the year.

It is understood the bill for Queensland will amount to $35 million by December, and the bill for Western Australia $8.5 million. Other states will also receive individual bills.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says it is time for states to pay back NSW for putting up with their COVID cases. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

"Not only won't Queensland lift its border to NSW, but we are doing the heavy lifting processing Queenslanders com­­ing back home," Premier Berejik­lian said. "Enough is enough".

The Daily Telegraph revealed in March that Treasurer Dominic Perrottet had demanded an arrangement be struck for other states to pick up the tab for their own residents quarantining in NSW hotels.

"The people of NSW are not going to pay for people from other states to stay for two weeks in our hotels," Mr Perrottet said at the time.

"We may as well throw in a BridgeClimb."

He won that battle, but it is understood some queries over the terms of the arrangement and what governments are ­required to pay for remain.

Treasurer Dominic Perrotet says states should be expecting a bill. Source: Supplied

Another senior source said the states had been "collegiate" and are expecting the bills shortly. Treasurer Perrottet said it is only right the other states and territories honour the agreement reached back in March.

"Sydney is the international gateway to Australia and NSW has done more than its fair share of the heavy lifting to keep the virus at bay," he said.

"NSW is happy to shoulder the burden but and we don't ­expect any of the states to bail on their commitment especially Western Australia which is boasting about a $1.2 billion budget surplus."

Originally published as COVID case chase: Virus in Bathurst water after Great Race