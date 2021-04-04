COVID numbers, what 19,000 tests revealed

In the past four weeks, more than 19,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Northern NSW, and only one positive result has been detected.

Of those tests, more than 10,000 tests were conducted in the region in the past week.

NNSWLHD Chief Executive Wayne Jones said: "The Northern NSW community has really got behind our call to get tested".

"Over the past week there has been a significant increase in testing, and I want to thank the residents and visitors who have come forward.

"High rates of testing help us to detect any cases in the community as early as possible."

Since Monday March 29, more than 10,000 people have been tested at NNSWLHD clinics, drive-through clinics operated by QML Pathology and the walk-in clinic at Byron Bay High School.

There have been no positive cases in Northern NSW since the locally acquired case announced on Wednesday March 31.

Statistics revealed by Northern NSW Health show that makes it the region with the highest rate of testing in the state, with 61 tests conducted for every 1000 people in the region.

That's not surprising given the recent outbreak connected to Byron Bay, but it is encouraging news for helping track down possible infections.

The second highest rate per 1000 people was in Northern Sydney, where there were 50 tests per 1000 people.

The 19,047 tests conducted, most were in the Byron area.

Where tests were conducted:

Ballina: 3746 - 129 per 1000 people

Byron Bay: 4346, - 124 per 1000 people

Kyogle: 222, - 25 per 1000 people

Lismore: 2844 - 65 per 1000 people, with one positive case recorded (connected to the Byron Bay cluster)

Richmond Valley, 965 - 41 per 1000 people

Tweed 3815 - 39 per 1000 people.

Mr Jones encouraged people to remain vigilant for COVID-19 symptoms and to get tested for even the mildest of symptoms. Symptoms can include fever, cough, breathing difficulties, sore throat, loss of smell or taste, runny nose, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

"We don't want people to dismiss their symptoms as a cold, we want them to get tested to confirm it's not coronavirus," Mr Jones said.

To find your nearest testing clinic visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/how-to-protect-yourself-and-others/clinics or contact your GP.

Temporary restrictions remain in place in the local government areas of Tweed Shire Council, Ballina Shire Council, Byron Shire Council and Lismore City Council until 11.59pm tomorrow (Monday April 5):