COVID scare: Thai restaurant puts staff in isolation

MANAGEMENT of the Springfield restaurant that served a confirmed COVID-19 positive teenager has closed and told staff to isolate for two weeks.

Health Minister Steven Miles said two 19-year-old women "went about their business" after returning from a trip to Melbourne, visiting public places in Springfield and Logan.

One of those places was Peak Thai in Orion shopping centre.

The restaurant is closed for Queensland Health to conduct contact tracing after one of the women ate there on Sunday night.

Local residents who are feeling sick are urged to get tested and a fever clinic will be set up at Orion on Thursday.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Peak Thai said the staff working on Sunday have been told to go into mandatory self-isolation for 14 days.

"Please note government contact tracing has informed management that a couple who recently tested positive from COVID 19 has listed Peak Thai as one of the location they had visited," the statement read.

"As a precaution and protection to our valued customers we have taken the initiative to close down the restaurant for today to do major deep cleaning.

"We have also had the staff working on that day to do the mandatory 14 days self-isolation and handed over the customers registration form who had dined in to the health department so they can be contacted rest assured we are taking this very serious and will follow government procedure and precautions to protect our customers and the public."

Customers said they will support the business as soon as it reopens.

"Thank you for doing the right thing, will make an extra effort to visit you guys once you're up and running again," Michael Fuzzton said.

"Sorry that your restaurant been affected by irresponsible actions of others. Do what you need to do to ensure a safe environment and the community will be ready to support you when you reopen," Brad Craig said.

Peak Thai management has been contacted for comment.

