Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
News

Cow stranded on Monash Freeway

11th Oct 2019 7:18 AM

In-bound traffic is moo-ving slowly on the Monash Freeway this morning, with a cow stranded on the grass median strip just before Clyde Road.

Police and rangers are on the scene to help the stranded animal as it casually chews on some grass.

 

 

The operation has brought the speed limit down to 40km/h, with traffic backed up to Officer South Road.

More Stories

clyde road cow monash freeway

Top Stories

    NSW only state allowing single-use plastic bags

    premium_icon NSW only state allowing single-use plastic bags

    Environment The NSW Opposition leader has called on Tweed MP Geoff Provest to back their call for a ban on single-use plastics bags.

    SMACKDOWN: Provest fires back at McKay, Elliot over police

    premium_icon SMACKDOWN: Provest fires back at McKay, Elliot over police

    News Tweed MP Geoff Provest has wasted little time calling into question Justine...

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    COP THAT: McKay’s massive swipe at Geoff Provest

    premium_icon COP THAT: McKay’s massive swipe at Geoff Provest

    News NSW Opposition Leader calls on Geoff Provest to 'do your job'