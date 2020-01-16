‘Cowardly’ reason for jealous girlfriend’s brutal attack

Ebonnie Rose Reid (inset) was charged with assault after attacking a stranger at The Wharf in July.

THIRTY seconds was all it took for a young woman's life to change when she was brutally attacked in a drunken rage.

Ebonnie Rose Reid, 23, sobbed in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday as she heard the details of the violent and unprovoked attack that left her victim bloody and bruised, but with deeper psychological wounds.

The court heard the young victim, who had suffered depression for six years, was "trying to take her life back" on a rare night out with her mum and housemate at The Wharf when she agreed to a simple favour that left her scarred.

Ebonnie Rose Reid, 23, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm after an incident at The Wharf in June.

The group of women were waiting for an Uber out the front of Spero when Reid's boyfriend approached and asked to use their phone to call a cab on June 30.

Minutes later Reid ran at the victim, pushed her and dragged her onto the road, narrowly missing a car and briefly knocking her out.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage that showed Reid punch, scratch and pull the victim's hair while her legs were wrapped around her head while on the road.

A stranger pulled Reid off her victim's body but that did not stop her from trying to push through the crowd that formed around her for another go at her victim.

Mooloolaba Assault: Ebonnie Rose Reid, 23, was captured on CCTV footage running at a woman and tackling her to the ground in a drunken assault at The Wharf on June 30 last year.

Reid also punched the victim's mum in the ordeal.

The assaults came just two months after Reid was involved in a street fight and were her third alcohol-fuelled offence at The Wharf, Mooloolaba.

Reid was also previously charged with two public nuisance offences, including for fighting with a girl who was dancing with an ex-boyfriend.

Police prosecutor Nichale Bool said Reid played-down the attack in her police interview, saying it was just a "push and shove".

"She thought the victim had made remarks to her boyfriend but couldn't tell when in the footage that occurred," she said.

Ms Bool said Reid's "unprovoked and cowardly" offending should be treated no differently than that of a man's, asking for actual jail time as punishment.

Reid, who was supported in Maroochydore Magistrates Court by a friend, pleaded guilty on Thursday to assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault.

Defence lawyer Neesha Maidwell said Reid could not remember the incident but was remorseful and embarrassed.

Ebonnie Reid wrestled with the victim on the ground, punching her and pulling her hair.

Reid, an optical dispenser, had a "traumatic upbringing" and was taken in by her netball coach after she found her living alone in a unit at 13-years-old.

Her psychologist said Reid may have an undiagnosed bipolar disorder.

Ms Maidwell said Reid had ambitions to start nursing at university this year and was determined to stay away from alcohol.

She also wrote an apology letter to the victim two days before her day in court that Mr Stjernqvist believed was genuinely remorseful.

Ebonnie Reid pushed the victim onto the road and nearly into the path of an oncoming car.

Despite the apology, he said the damage was already done.

"The victim's psychological and emotional stability was taken away from her that night … and it's that psychological injury that is the significant injury," he said.

"The victim never had any opportunity to protect herself."

Mr Stjernqvist sentenced her to three year's probation and ordered she pay $1500 compensation for pain and suffering to the victim.

No convictions were recorded in order for Reid to obtain a Blue Card for her studies.