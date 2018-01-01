Cowboy up: Bull and Bronc at Caba comp

BOOTS and broncos will replace boardshorts and boards when the annual Cabarita Bull and Bronc Spectacular cranks up on the Tweed Coast on Friday night (January 5).

Held at the Cabarita Pony Club grounds on Round Mountain Road, the rodeo is part of the National Rodeo Association's points round and will be attracting some of the country's leading cowboys and cowgirls in the first competition of 2018.

Rodeo spokeswoman Judy Cartwright said the annual event, which has been held on the Tweed Coast since 1995, provided an action-packed evening for the entire family and demonstrated courage and skill of the riders as they went head to head with some of the most challenging bulls and horses in the region.

"We will have bull riding in the open, novice and junior divisions, poddy calf riding for the kids, saddle bronc and ladies barrel racing,” Ms Cartwright said.

"In the past, the bulls have definitely had the better of the cowboys with Kerry Hall providing some quality bucking animals.

"The beauty of the Cabarita ground is that it allows the audience to get pretty close to the action and with a fairly tight program, the action is virtually non-stop.

"Rodeo clown Ian Bostock will be returning with a few surprises to provide the laughs, especially with his motorised bull and there will be food stalls and a licenced bar operating on the night as well as the pony club canteen which has be restored after being damaged by storms earlier in the year.”

The entertainment doesn't stop after the last ride of the night with a live band playing to keep the carnival atmosphere going.

Proceeds on the night will go toward the Cabarita Pony Club and selected Tweed charities.

The gates open at 5.30pm (NSW) with the action getting underway at 6.30pm. Tickets are adults $20, children and concession card holders $10 and family passes (two adults and three children) $50.

For more information visit the Cabarita Pony Club Bull and Bronc on Facebook.