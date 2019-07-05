Crackdown on illegal parking in the Tweed

A NEW mobile parking infringement system will be introduced on the Tweed to snuff out illegal parkers.

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of paying $328,000 for the new system, which will come into effect within the next 12 months.

Two parking officers and assisting rangers currently walk the streets and manually fine motorists. The new approach would involve one officer driving a vehicle equipped with a camera each shift to snap photographic records of vehicles overstaying in parking spaces.

Fines can then be issued by post after processing.

The council's planning and regulation director, Vince Connell, said "regular physical and verbal assaults on officers”, cost cutting and community demand to crack down on parking compliance drove consideration of the new system.