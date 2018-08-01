Cracker night an entertaining blast for the whole family

BIG NIGHT: Blaze the magician is set to entertain with tricks and illusions at this year's Cracker Night

BIG NIGHT: Blaze the magician is set to entertain with tricks and illusions at this year's Cracker Night Rick Koenig

FOLLOWING its successful launch last year, Seagulls is gearing up for its second annual Cracker Night.

The night is set to be fun for the whole family with live music, magical entertainment, delicious food and activities for everyone.

Those attending can take advantage of the outside food trucks, like the popular Mamacitas, while enjoying tunes from local band The Stale Ales as flames light up the sky.

For the kids, a gold coin donation will keep them plenty occupied with a professional face painter and two super bouncy jumping castles.

The colourful Magical Ponies will be back again providing hours of rides for kids of all ages.

A mesmerising performance by the amazing magician, Blaze is on the cards, with a show filled with drama, high-stakes tricks and nail-biting illusions.

He may use smoke and mirrors but this entertainer is the real deal combining comedy & magic to have you on the edge of your seat.

At nightfall, a spectacular fireworks show set to music will be displayed over the Broadwater for everyone to enjoy.

For more details visit: www. seagullsclub.com.au.

Cracker GIG

When: Saturday, August 4 from 3pm.

Where: Seagulls Club

Tickets: Gold coin