Crafty things at Ukitopia

COLOUR AND CRAFT: Uki residents are preparing for their Crafternoon picnic on Saturday as part of the Ukitopia festival this weekend. Greg O'Donnell, Maya Krasna, Jacqueline Sirianni and Loren on guitar (back) get set for the event with Audrey, Ayla, Neveah, Jenghis, Tashi and Zeki. Richard Mamando

THE creative talents of the Tweed Valley will be on full display today with a day of arts, crafts and a lot more on offer.

Dubbed 'Crafternoon', the event forms part of the Ukitopia festival, which this year marks its 10th anniversary.

Organiser Maya Krasna said the event would start at 10am and would be a great day out for the family, with craft activities on offer for every age group.

Food and other stalls will also be available.

"The idea is to have as much free craft as we can in the village square,” Ms Krasna said.

For those more musically-inclined, a buskers' stage will open from 1pm and run up until 5pm.

Parents will also be able to kick back, with the chai harem tent on hand to provide some solace while the kids are kept entertained with their craft and busking activities.

The festival will move to Uki Cafe for dinner and music from 5pm before finishing up at the Mt Warning Hotel for live music from 7pm.

For more information, visit ukitopia.com.