'Crams could be tourist hub'

CRAMS Farm would be turned into a tourist getaway that shows off the best of the region under a proposal by Tweed Shire Councillor Pryce Allsop.

Cr Allsop made the pitch on his Facebook page where he said the site offered "enormous potential” for a holiday park which could become a serious drawcard for tourists and locals. He said recreational activities such as mountain biking, hiking, kayaking, high ropes courses and others could make use of the Tweed's natural beauty and the Clarrie Hall Dam.

Cr Allsop said the area was crying out for more tourist locations.

"There are not enough locations for tourists, as beautiful as Tweed is, we want tourism but don't have much tourist accommodation,” he said.

"I just think it could really work with the Tweed and its natural environment, even if it's just part of a holiday, tourists could go to Mantra and then do a few days paddling and kayaking around the dam and go on a walking trail.

"To me it's a no-brainer, we really lack accommodation in this part of the Tweed.”

Councillor Pryce Allsop from Murwillumbah. Scott Powick

Cr Allsop said he wanted to receive feedback from the community on the idea before he pitched anything to the council.

"I'd like to know if the idea is getting warmed to, I think it should be a goer but I don't want to just go out and say Allsop has had a grand idea, I want the community to support it and then the council support it,” he said.

"The Tweed has very profitable holiday parks, and at a point they have to give some money back to the government, I'd like to see that funding go to the Tweed Valley.

"We need to create this network that takes you down the coast. It's creating those tastes that are appealing throughout the whole Tweed Valley.”

Cr Alsopp said the holiday park could include "glamping, cabins and paid overnight facilities for caravans and motorhomes”.

He urged residents to get in touch with him via his Facebook page to give feedback.

"Recently Tweed Shire Council has made acquisitions of large parcels of land necessary for the raising of the Clarrie Hall Dam,” he said.

"There now could be great opportunities to amalgamate the numerous athletic groups and nature appreciative groups to provide common facilities and amenities.

"Please share your thoughts or ideas and interest in this idea of Tweed's Clarrie Hall Dam being shared as an environmental holiday theme park and making the park a reality.”