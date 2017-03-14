Crash at Tweed Heads South as deluge hits

RAIN is already beginning to cause havoc in the Tweed with a motorist losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a fence.

The crash happened at the intersection Minjungbal Drive and Heffron St at about 11.15am on Tuesday.

The driver appeared uninjured but motorists are urged to use caution while crews work to clear the scene.

Rob Taggart, Bureau of Meteorology Duty Forecaster, said the Tweed could expect "fairly wet weather for the remainder of the week”, with the northern part of the state predicted to get 100-250mm between Wednesday and Friday.

There remained some uncertainty as to where the heaviest falls might be but he said there was a risk of thunderstorms.