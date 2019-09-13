Crash causes big M1 delays

TRAFFIC is at a standstill on the M1 following a crash at Tallebudgera this morning.

Two cars collided in the northbound lanes near the Tallebudgera Creek Road off ramp just before 9am.

Two people were treated for chest injuries by paramedics at the scene and have since been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

Traffic is heavy in both directions on the southern Gold Coast due to a car crash. Picture: Google Maps

As a result motorists are facing heavy delays with thick congestion stretching back to Tugun.

Traffic is also heavy in the southbound lanes from the crash site back to Reedy Creek.

Motorists are being told to allow extra time.