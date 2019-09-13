Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Crash causes big M1 delays

by Talisa Eley
13th Sep 2019 9:57 AM

TRAFFIC is at a standstill on the M1 following a crash at Tallebudgera this morning.

Two cars collided in the northbound lanes near the Tallebudgera Creek Road off ramp just before 9am.

Two people were treated for chest injuries by paramedics at the scene and have since been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

Traffic is heavy in both directions on the southern Gold Coast due to a car crash. Picture: Google Maps
Traffic is heavy in both directions on the southern Gold Coast due to a car crash. Picture: Google Maps

As a result motorists are facing heavy delays with thick congestion stretching back to Tugun.

Traffic is also heavy in the southbound lanes from the crash site back to Reedy Creek.

Motorists are being told to allow extra time.

More Stories

Top Stories

    55 fires still burning across Qld

    premium_icon 55 fires still burning across Qld

    News Experts are warning Queenslanders to stay vigilant, with 55 bushfires still burning around the state and dangerous fire conditions predicted for the coming days.

    Gold Coast mum takes out coveted business award

    premium_icon Gold Coast mum takes out coveted business award

    Business Local woman the boss at world’s number one selling travel pillow

    Hanson demands changes to child support

    premium_icon Hanson demands changes to child support

    Politics Hanson wants overhaul to Australia’s ‘broken’ child support system

    Milne urges ‘emergency’ call for children’s sake

    premium_icon Milne urges ‘emergency’ call for children’s sake

    Council News For a council that is notorious for its political ideology and ethical bravado...