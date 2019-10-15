‘Crash cost me $815m’: pest controller’s claim

A FAR North pest controller has claimed he was on the brink of franchising his business across the country in an $815 million lawsuit against a driver he was involved in a crash with and his insurer.

Millaa Millaa man Paul Gallagher, 53, was forced to quit work and continues to suffer neck and back pain after the van he was driving was stuck by a utility from behind at Gordonvale almost four years ago.

He has launched legal action in the Cairns Supreme Court claiming, when the crash occurred, his company Husky Pty Ltd had been preparing to franchise his pest control and carpet cleaning business and hoped to have 1400 franchises by 2023.

In the claim it was alleged the company would have a net profit of $32 million and calculated the past and future economic loss as being just over $813 million.

It alleged advertising had already begun for franchisees and a pilot franchise was expected to be conducted in 2016.

"(The business had) just completed a successful 12-month test run of its marketing strategy, which exceeded its business plan projections substantially," the claim said.

It alleged profit was being invested back to the business to assist with marketing and development of a proposed franchise model.

Mr Gallagher was the general manager of the company at the time.

The claim also included a further $2 million relating to Mr Gallagher's injuries and inability to work.

It said at the time of the crash he was earning around $1347 per week. He resigned from the company following the crash due to his injuries and attempted to start a pest controller only business but was unsuccessful.

It alleged he will require ongoing medical treatment.

The claim also alleged the crash was caused by the other driver's negligence due to speeding, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop or slow down or take any evasive action.

The other driver or the insurance company are yet to file any documents in court.

A court date is yet to be set.