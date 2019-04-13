Menu
Login
Crime

CBD crash driver four times over limit

13th Apr 2019 11:51 AM

A driver whose car struck three pedestrians in Brisbane was allegedly four times over the legal alcohol limit, police say.

The 28-year-old man's car struck three 18-year-olds crossing Adelaide St into King George Square about 12.45am on Saturday.

The Redbank Plains man was detained by officers and returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.234, more than four times the legal limit, police said.

The two women and man who were hit were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver is due to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 26 charged with drink driving and unlicensed driving.

crash drunk driver injuries qps teens

Top Stories

    Our message is clear: don't

    Our message is clear: don't

    News Double demerit points means drivers will be hit hard if caught driving while distracted by their mobile phone

    Can't we all just get along?

    Can't we all just get along?

    Council News Mayor calls for counterparts to stand up to vitriolic comments

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Politics There are 16 seats that will be key to whether LNP can hold on

    AMBER ALERT: Missing toddler found

    AMBER ALERT: Missing toddler found

    Crime The Ambert Alert was issued by NSW Police