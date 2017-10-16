24°
News

CRASH RISK: More than 48,000 vehicles hit by safety recall

The ACCC has warned of a fault which could lead to crashes.
The ACCC has warned of a fault which could lead to crashes.

AUSTRALIA'S consumer watchdog has just announced a recall affecting the owners of more than 48,000 vehicles.

The recall covers the 15-16MY CJ & CF Lancer, 15-15.5MY XB ASX and 14MY & 16-17MY ZJ & ZK Outlander.

In a recall notice published today, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the issue of concern was that the power relays may generate excessive heat, resulting in relay failure.

"As a result, the engine may stall during driving, fail to restart or failsafe protection may be activated, with a loss of engine power,'' the notice said.

What are the hazards?

An unexpected loss of engine power may result in an accident.

"When parts become available, Mitsubishi Motors Australia will contact all known owners by mail and advise them to present their vehicle to their preferred dealer to replace the affected Power Relay/s.

"Consumers who require further information should contact Mitsubishi Motors Australia on 1300 1312 11 or contact their preferred Dealer.

To find a Mitsubishi dealer, visit  https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.au/customer-assistance/locate-a-service-centre#

The vehicles were sold between December 28 2014 - 6 February 2017

More details are available on the ACCC site

Related Items

Topics:  australian consumer and competition commission editors picks mitsubishi safety recall

News Corp Australia
Museum rings in a new era

Museum rings in a new era

Visitors to the Tweed can now soak up the region's history from a new perspective

Songwriting competition celebrates a decade of Mullum

Singer/songwriter Dan Hannaford won the Mullum Songwriting Competition in 2014.

Showcasing music alongside more than 90 acts

Young film makers shine on screen

Aspiring film makers have the chance of winning prizes for their work at the Nimbin Youth Film Festival.

"We hope many of our local youth will be inspired to create a film”

Men of League star power hits the greens

Former leading bowler Ian Schuback.

Stars of the oval ball and bowling greens unite for cause

Local Partners