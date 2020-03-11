Crash shock, Titan’s history and bad comedy: The Sniper

THE Sniper is back with all your Gold Coast sporting gossip.

RUGBY LEAGUE

FORMER Titan Jamie Dowling is taking on a mentoring role with the rising crop at Currumbin.

Having joined the Eagles for this year's Rugby League Gold Coast A grade campaign, Dowling has already started passing on his knowledge to teammates.

"(I try to teach them) just little things. It might be a bit of tackling technique we do or running the right line. I want to pass on stuff that I've learnt over the years," the 29-year-old utility said.

FOOTBALL

REIGNING Gold Coast Premier League double winners Burleigh Heads are already showing a few chinks in their armour after opening the season with a 5-5 draw against Southport on Saturday.

Coach Colin Phelan and Matt Hilton. Picture: Jerad Williams

And coach Colin Phelan concedes the Bulldogs will have their hands full competing with the likes of Curfers Paradise and Coomera this season.

"I know some of the other clubs have recruited really well, like Surfers and Coomera with Henrique," he said.

"Nerang have signed a lot of players from Broadbeach and even Robina have signed some talented boys so I think it's going to be a pretty even competition. It's whoever can string some wins together and if the squad can stay injury-free they'll be the ones to benefit.

"I think we'll be fine once we get going."

RUGBY LEAGUE

JILLAROOS enforcer Chelsea Lenarduzzi says she can see the similarities between Burleigh's dominant women's team and the Broncos' all-conquering NRL Women's outfit.

Chelsea Lenarduzzi from Burleigh Bears. Picture: Jerad Williams

Lenarduzzi helped the Bears win four-straight SEQ division 1 premierships between 2015-18 and was a member of the Brisbane squad that went back-to-back in the NRLW last season.

"To do a three-peat would be insane, that's definitely the goal for the Broncos. It's a bit the same as Burleigh - we've established ourselves, had some success and now we want to keep that going," the 24-year-old said.

CRICKET

SHE'S been a Queensland Fire regular for the best part of a decade but Sammy-Jo Johnson insists her hunger for success with the Gold Coast Dolphins remains as strong as ever.

Dolphins batswoman Sammy Jo Johnson. Pic Mike Batterham

The 27-year-old and her Dolphins teammates will meet Ipswich-Logan in Saturday's Katherine Raymont Shield semi final and she is desperate to lead them to a breakthrough one-day crown.

"I have to go downstairs and pull out the Dolphins pads and helmet (to play but) it doesn't matter what uniform I put on, I just want to get out there and play and win games of cricket," she said.

RUGBY LEAGUE

IF Titans playmaker Tyrone Roberts missed the opening NRL rounds through injury, you could blame the Bulletin.

Our spy reports one employee from this site accidentally backed into Roberts' car during a visit to the club's headquarters at Parkwood.

We hear Roberts was the perfect gentleman was checked on the welfare of the driver, and the Titans were good sports and laughed off the incident.

"We're just glad you didn't hit Tyrone," they joked.

BOXING

John Wayne Parr. Picture: Jerad Williams

FOR a comedian, John Wayne Parr makes one hell of a boxer.

As the nation is in the grips of an almighty toilet paper crisis thanks to coronavirus fears, the champion Gold Coast fighter could help but slip in the ultimate dad joke.

"When I first entered the store I thought to myself armageddon," he tweeted with an accompanying video.

"But not in the bad way, but as in "armageddon some toilet paper".

"I was hoping the whole paper crisis was just a myth but apparently not."

RUGBY LEAGUE

THE Burleigh Bears better watch out - a powerhouse Intrust Super Cup rival is clearly a fan of their talents.

As Redcliffe jostle with others to claim a spot in any NRL expansion in Brisbane, their coach Adam Mogg singled out some Bears players as ones to watch.

"It was great to see Jamal Fogarty to get elevated to the Titans and I rate Pat Politoni as a hooker," Mogg said.

"Their fullback (Kurtis Rowe) is pretty handy and was the best player in the grand final and they are a couple of names who wouldn't look out of place in an NRL top 30.

"They are just a really good footy club, Burleigh."

AUSSIE RULES

SOME Gold Coast athletes will use any excuse to procrastinate.

Lauren James is chaired off after kicking the winning goal for Coolangatta against Bond. SUPPLIED.

When the Bulletin called Coolangatta Bluebirds winning goal hero Lauren James last week, she told us that she was sitting in her car outside the gym trying to build up the will to go inside. The 27-year-old was more than happy to delay the inevitable and spend a few minutes chatting.

FOOTBALL

IF you get the chance to take another glance at our Brisbane Women's Premier League season preview story again, look closely. When Robina's Shelby White forgot her football boots for the photo, a Bulletin photographer quickly stepped in and grabbed a spare pair from his car. The only problem is that they were a few sizes too big...but White was more than happy to laugh at the inconvenience but had to take extra precaution with each step to ensure she didn't trip.

SUP

NOBODY likes being interrupted during a phone call except when you're about to be bathed in glory. Speaking to 12 Towers champion Karla Gilbert after her win in the long course on Sunday, the former ironwoman was forced to hang up mid call when she was required on stage to collect her seventh winners trophy.

RUGBY LEAGUE

JAMAL Fogarty's third tilt at the Titans can be traced back to an exact moment. Or more like 80 minutes.

"In the trial against the Titans two weeks ago he was probably the best player on the field," winger Anthony Don said.

"I'd say that is the moment (he earned an NRL deal) because he really did dominate the game."

The 26-year-old Beaudesert junior last week locked in a two-year deal via the Titans' Development Squad.

Fogarty admits it's a dream to continue playing on the Gold Coast.

"It is pretty cool when I look back on it," the 26-year-old said after joining the Titans for the third time.

"I started at the Tweed Seagulls when I was here the first time, all those years ago. I made the switch to Burleigh and that is pretty much home now.

"Along the way we have had some good times down at the Burleigh Bears."

Those memories include premierships in 2016 and 2019, as well as last season's Petero Civoniceva Medal as Intrust Super Cup Player of the Year.