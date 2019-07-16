Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROLLOVER: The single vehicle crash involving a teen and a toddler on the Bruce Highway between Torbanlea and Howard on the south side of the Burrum River bridge.
ROLLOVER: The single vehicle crash involving a teen and a toddler on the Bruce Highway between Torbanlea and Howard on the south side of the Burrum River bridge. Alistair Brightman
News

CRASH: Teen, toddler lucky to survive rollover

Carlie Walker
by
16th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER and an 18-year-old Hervey Bay woman were lucky to escape with their lives after their car veered off the road at Torbanlea and rolled, ending up on its roof.

Senior Constable Edwin Gompelman said the two were lucky to survive the crash, which happened on the Bruce Highway near Burrum River Rd about 2.40pm yesterday.

"The cab was crushed," he said.

"Witnesses stopped to render assistance.

"They've both been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for observation."

Snr Const Gompelman said it was fortunate the 14-month-old girl had been securely strapped into her car seat, adding the crash emphasised the importance of using the correct restraints.

"It could have been a lot worse," he said.

More Stories

crash fccrash hervey bay torbanlea
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police identify van involved in hit-and-run death

    Police identify van involved in hit-and-run death

    Breaking POLICE have released images of a vehicle they believe may have been involved in the death of Mullumbimby man Tim Watkins last month

    VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Tweed

    premium_icon VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Tweed

    News Have your say on the best hairdressers in the Tweed Shire

    $144m cocaine haul bound for snow party playground

    premium_icon $144m cocaine haul bound for snow party playground

    Crime Rebels bikies are behind the importation of $144 million of cocaine

    Fresh seafood the key to success

    premium_icon Fresh seafood the key to success

    Food & Entertainment Newly renovated club is ready for the warmer months.