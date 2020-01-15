Menu
SYMPATHIES: Luke Bruton was one of two car crash victims near Emerald.
Dad of three killed in double fatality a 'true legend'

Timothy Cox
15th Jan 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:58 PM
THE family and friends of Luke Bruton have shared their grief and condolences after the death of the Emerald man on Monday night.

Mr Bruton, 28, suffered fatal wounds after a car crash north of Emerald about 11pm. A 19-year-old woman, who was an occupant of the vehicle, later died in hospital.

He owned maintenance and repair business, Bruton's Mechanical, and had three children.

The mother of his sons, Karissa Maree, wrote goodbye to Mr Bruton online.

"I promise I'll do the best to be the greatest parents to our two boys, and I'll always talk good about you to them," she said.

"They know their daddy loves them so much and we love you too.

"I miss you and I love you, Luke. Be good up there until we meet again."

Mr Bruton's brother Taylor said: "It's definitely going to be hard without you, that's definitely for sure.

"You were the best brother anyone could ask for. The memories we shared will be a delight. I will look back on them all the time.

"I'll forever miss you."

Friends left similar eulogies.

"Heartbreaking. A true legend and an outstanding human," Ben Bloxsidge said.

"You will be missed, my friend."

"Rest in peace, Luke," Charmaine Hunter said.

The Bruton family has asked for privacy at this time.

