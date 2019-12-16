Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
The scene where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
News

Teen crash victim named as family starts funeral fundraiser

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Dec 2019 1:30 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a teenage boy killed when a suspected stolen car he was a passenger in rolled on a suburban Blackwater street last Thursday, has started a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs.

William Langlo, 17, died when the vehicle struck a level crossing boom gate on Columba Access Road.

"As you know my nephew has lost his life in a car accident," an aunty wrote on Facebook at the weekend.

"He was only young.

"As we know funeral costs are not cheap.

"I'm trying to help my little sister, she is grieving enough.

"Anything would be really appreciated.

"I know it's a lot to ask so close to Xmas."

On Sunday evening the fundraising page had raised $480 of a $2500 target to help with the cost of William's funeral.

A 15-year-old girl who was the driver of the vehicle suffered critical injuries in the crash.

On Friday she was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital where on Sunday she remained in a critical condition.

More Stories

Show More
blackwater fatal crash editors picks fatal crashes queensland children's hospital foundation queensland police services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen’s alleged stabbing death shocks police

        premium_icon Teen’s alleged stabbing death shocks police

        Crime Police are in shock at how quickly a seemingly innocuous verbal exchange escalated into the alleged murder of teen Jack Beasley.

        Airport precinct receives major boost with new facility

        premium_icon Airport precinct receives major boost with new facility

        Business Childcare on the southern Gold Coast and border area has received a major boost...

        High-tech bin to clean up Tweed River

        premium_icon High-tech bin to clean up Tweed River

        Environment Tweed Marina will be the first in the shire to have a Seabin installed designed to...

        Persistence pays off for Parkinson’s supporter

        premium_icon Persistence pays off for Parkinson’s supporter

        Health The announcement comes as a relief for people diagnosed with the “insidious...