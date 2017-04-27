Creating space for Tweed artists

BONUS: Artists can learn more about funding at the Tweed Regional Gallery.

TWEED artists are invited to join an interactive clinic to learn about available funding programs at the Tweed Regional Gallery.

Hosted by Arts Northern Rivers and Create NSW, the State Government's new arts and cultural organisation, artists are encouraged to bring their art projects with them in a bid to learn more about how to access funding.

Arts Northern Rivers communications manager Deb McBride said Create NSW would be helping artists learn more about the funding options available.

"Create NSW is asking people to bring projects on the day who want to get funding and will present it a great life scenario,” she said.

"They'll do it in such a way for anyone who wants to know about funding and how to get to funding.”

Ms McBride said the event would be a useful instruction guide into how to further enhance an artist's business.

"People need to know how to approach it as a business. "There's a lot of government support but you've got to access it.”

FAST FACTS

The Arts Project Ideas Clinic will be held on Tuesday, May 2, from 10am to midday at the Tweed Regional Gallery.

To register, visit:

www.eventbrite.com.au/e/create-nsw-arts-project-ideas-clinic-tickets-33845008331