Credlin’s Parliament gay ‘orgies’ claims

Sky News host Peta Credlin has accused Liberal staffers of holding gay "orgies" at Parliament House claiming she was dubbed "a bitch" for trying to sack staff involved in the behaviour.

The former chief of staff to former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has also warned she knows the culprits exposed in sick videos of men masturbating on desks in Parliament House.

And she also said - for the first time - that she had sacked one of the men involved in the videos nearly a decade ago and had vowed he would never set foot in the building again.

Ms Credlin claimed that in one historical instance - that did not involve any of the men in the video - that evidence was found of a Liberal staffer involved in "orgies".

After one man was sacked for what she described as "disloyalty" she revealed that evidence was found of "orgies" when MPs left the office for Question Time.

There will be some very nervous little scum bags out there tonight.

Peta is not remaining silent any longer. #GETPOPCORNpic.twitter.com/dm8DtsLEHv — Jill❌ (@1Swinging_Voter) March 24, 2021

"When the MP cleaned out the staffer's desk and the computer, that MP uncovered evidence that for many months that staffer had regularly met with other men, in the middle of the day, when the MP was in question time, for orgies in political offices," Ms Credlin said during her show on Wednesday night.

"Labor staffers, not just this Coalition man, and a number of others too."

Ms Credlin said it was Mr Abbott who reintroduced tougher standards when he was elected Liberal leader.

"Tony Abbott understood that maintaining standards for staff was as much about keeping good ones as weeding out the bad ones," she said.

RELATED: NSW MP accused of raping sex worker

Then Liberal Party Chief of Staff Credlin during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra in 2015. Picture: AAP Image/Sam Mooy

RELATED: Minister claims assault in parliament

She then sensationally revealed that she knew one of the men sacked for masturbating on MPs desks this week because she had sacked him years earlier for unrelated conduct.

"The man sacked by the Morrison Government this week for his disgusting acts on an MPs desk and its distribution on a little chat group. How do you even think about doing that sort of crap at work," she said.

"That bloke I demanded to be sacked years earlier. Now that bloke, he's not the same as the man I told you about with the orgies, but the bloke who was sacked this week was someone I sacked years earlier."

But Ms Credlin said there was a price to be paid for her tough stance with journalists backgrounded that she was "a bitch".

"He never forgave me for it. He backgrounded to journalists about me that I was a bitch, too tough, all the things you've heard before," she said.

"You never heard my side of it, did you? I sacked him and I said he would never be back again in that building. Turnbull rolled Abbott, I was gone and he was back."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has accused the man who masturbated on desks of "shameful" behaviour and Finance Minister Simon Birmingham has urged them to "pack their bags".

Ms Credlin said the names of other Liberal staffers involved in the masturbatory acts at Parliament House were known to her.

"The other three that Peter van Onselen broke in his story this week, I know who you are. I see you," she said.

"The former minister who is alleged to have male prostitutes delivered to Parliament House … the former minister? I see you too.

"For years I copped hit after hit from unnamed sources. I stand by every decision I made. I would do it all again. And as a woman, boy I made some enemies. I have never publicly spoken about my side before.

"But I am not going to stay silent anymore."

Originally published as Credlin's Parliament gay 'orgies' claims