Creek bites return as woman left bleeding

MIXED FEELINGS: Cudgen Creek is a popular destination for those looking to cool off, but recently saw one woman sporting nasty bites (inset). Destination Tweed

WHEN you dive into the pristine waters of Cudgen Creek, the last thing you expect is to emerge with bloody bites covering your exposed skin.

Tweed Coast resident Julienne O'Neill recently went for a dip in the waterway to experience just that, later asking on social media whether anyone else had seen what she described as "flesh-eating lice”.

"Three of them latched on to my ankles,” she wrote.

"We saw thousands of them on the shoreline after I stepped out of the water.”

Southern Cross University Associate Professor Dr Daniel Bucher said there were three groups of organisms which could be responsible for the "swimmer's itch”.

He said the clue to which creatures were behind the attack depended on a range of conditions.

When the creek was muddy or silty, Dr Bucher said, a form of fluke, a relative of the flatworm, could be high in numbers.

"The fluke... is not dangerous for people,” he said.

"It is uncomfortable but it doesn't parasitise people.”

He said flukes were a greater risk to aquatic birds, as they could embed themselves into birds' feet.

The bites may have also come from amphipods and isopods, which were more common when there was dead flesh to scavenge from the waterway's floor.

"If there is or has been some dead animal matter and there's lots of food available to them, the population might blow up,” he said.

Dr Bucher said jellyfish, disturbed by storm events or strong waves, could also wreak havoc.

"Particularly if there's been a lot of storm activity, that does bring them (into the creek),” he said.

Dr Bucher said the severity of a person's reaction would depend on which organisms were responsible, the environmental conditions and would vary from person to person.

He said that, in most instances, the risk would disappear within a few days, with the hot spring experienced so far this year also a possible contributing factor.