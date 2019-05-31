Menu
Login
Owner Tennille Weston was delighted to have her cat River back unharmed after being stuck for 24 hours in a tree.
Owner Tennille Weston was delighted to have her cat River back unharmed after being stuck for 24 hours in a tree. Facebook
News

Crew answers cat call

Rick Koenig
by
31st May 2019 1:37 PM

IT's all in a day's work for the Tweed District Rescue Squad, which was tasked to rescue a cat from a tree at Eviron on Tuesday.

While the squad is regularly seen rescuing drivers from motor vehicle accidents or hikers in trouble on Mt Warning, Tweed VRA president Drew Carr said animal rescues were also on its list of important tasks.

"We're the general land rescue accredited for the Tweed Shire, so that sometimes involves tasks such as this,” he said.

"We were activated to a cat stuck in a tree. The owners said it had been there for about 24 hours and naturally hadn't eaten or had water and they were quite concerned about it.

"When we arrived we assessed the scene and put the ladder up. The movement of the ladder and some gentle talk and encouragement saw the cat start making its way down by itself.”

ON THE JOB: The Tweed Volunteer Rescue Association extends a ladder to rescue River the cat.
ON THE JOB: The Tweed Volunteer Rescue Association extends a ladder to rescue River the cat. Facebook

Mr Carr said the owners of River the cat were extremely happy to have their feline friend back happy and healthy.

"They were ecstatic that the cat had come down by itself and was unharmed with no injuries,” he said.

"They were very appreciative of our efforts.”

cat tweed tweed district rescue squad volunteer rescue association
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Mysterious artist leaves councillor pondering

    Mysterious artist leaves councillor pondering

    Offbeat Creative seat leads to questions over shire's bus stops.

    Celebrating the natural beauty of the Tweed

    Celebrating the natural beauty of the Tweed

    Environment Murwillumbah event celebrating World Environment Day

    WEEKEND WEATHER: Tweed set for wet start to winter

    WEEKEND WEATHER: Tweed set for wet start to winter

    Weather Rain and powerful surf forecast for the Tweed this weekend

    Next step to remove extraction from LEP granted

    Next step to remove extraction from LEP granted

    Council News Council will now make a proposal for a change to their LEP