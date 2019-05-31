Crew answers cat call

Owner Tennille Weston was delighted to have her cat River back unharmed after being stuck for 24 hours in a tree.

IT's all in a day's work for the Tweed District Rescue Squad, which was tasked to rescue a cat from a tree at Eviron on Tuesday.

While the squad is regularly seen rescuing drivers from motor vehicle accidents or hikers in trouble on Mt Warning, Tweed VRA president Drew Carr said animal rescues were also on its list of important tasks.

"We're the general land rescue accredited for the Tweed Shire, so that sometimes involves tasks such as this,” he said.

"We were activated to a cat stuck in a tree. The owners said it had been there for about 24 hours and naturally hadn't eaten or had water and they were quite concerned about it.

"When we arrived we assessed the scene and put the ladder up. The movement of the ladder and some gentle talk and encouragement saw the cat start making its way down by itself.”

ON THE JOB: The Tweed Volunteer Rescue Association extends a ladder to rescue River the cat. Facebook

Mr Carr said the owners of River the cat were extremely happy to have their feline friend back happy and healthy.

"They were ecstatic that the cat had come down by itself and was unharmed with no injuries,” he said.

"They were very appreciative of our efforts.”