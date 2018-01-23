Crews continue to battle Kings Forest blaze

Meg Perkins sent in this shot of the Kings Forest fire, as seen from Casuarina Way.

UPDATE: 4.35pm

A FIRE on the Tweed Coast has continued to burn well into the afternoon.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Superintendent David Cook said 10 trucks with 29 crew members were currently on the scene at Kings Forest.

Supt Cook said the crews had put containment lines in place and were working on knocking down the fire, which has burnt through 50 hectares.

While residents have reported pine trees alight, Supt Cook said the blaze mostly consisted of long-dry grassy areas along with "some remnant scrub".

He said the blaze was still "putting off a lot of smoke" as of about 4.30pm, which residents have been raising concerns over through social media.

Crews were initially called to the scene near Depot Rd, west of Casuarina, about 10.45am.

It's understood a man may have been injured in the blaze.

More to come.

UPDATE: 1.46pm



FIRE crews are hoping to get a large grass fire under control before winds pick up this afternoon.

A Rural Fire Service NSW spokesman said about five crews consisting of 20 volunteer firefighters were currently at the scene at Kings Forest.

He said it's believed the blaze - which has burned through about five hectares - was caused by a vehicle which was alight.

"It's putting out a significant amount of smoke," he said.

"There are no properties under threat at this stage."

Emergency services were called to the scene about 10.45am and the spokesman said they were expected to remain there for several hours.

The conditions at the scene, near Depot Rd, had been hot and dry throughout the day, he said.

It's understood police - who have urged residents and motorists to avoid the area - have also attended the scene.

UPDATE: 1.22pm

Firefighters are continuing to battle a large blaze on the Tweed Coast.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the corner of Old Bogangar Rd and Depot Rd at Kings Forest about 10.45am.

It's understood a vehicle fire sparked the blaze, which has now spread into bushland.

Several Rural Fire Service crews are at the scene.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue station officer Price Conlan said while his team hadn't been called to the scene, the rural brigades were tackling the fire and didn't require Fire and Rescue assistance.

Meanwhile, police have urged residents to avoid the roads surrounding the area.

Police have urged motorists to avoid the area near a bushland blaze at Kings Forest.

Initial report:

EMERGENCY services have been called to a vehicle fire on the Tweed Coast.

Rural Fire Service crews were called to a vehicle alight on Depot Rd at Kings Forest shortly before 11am.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

More details to come.