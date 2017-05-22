Crews discover wreck in bushland, but no sign of driver

Firefighters were called to Clothiers Creek Road after reports of a motor vehicle crash.

PHOTOGRAPHS show the dramatic scene confronting motorists and firefighters after a car was discovered upturned and on a steep slope beside a winding stretch of road near Murwillumbah.

Firefighters reportedly found no sign of a driver after investigating the vehicle, discovered in bushland next to Clothiers Creek Road.

Crews were tasked to the job about 9.15am on Sunday following reports of a car crash.

"On arrival a vehicle was found to have gone over an embankment,” FRNSW 391 Murwillumbah Fire Station posted to Facebook.

"The vehicle was inspected and no one was found with the vehicle.

"It is unknown when the accident had occurred.”

