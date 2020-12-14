Menu
Emergency services are responding to reports of a fallen tree on the M1 near Byron Bay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
News

Crews respond to reports of fallen tree on M1

Liana Boss
14th Dec 2020 10:20 AM
EMERGENCY services have been called to reports of a fallen tree on the Pacific Motorway near Byron Bay.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the incident, approaching Ewingsdale Rd, was reported shortly after 10am.

Byron Shire Council also posted to social media confirming they had received reports of a tree on the highway between Tyagarah and the Byron Bay exit.

“Avoid travel through this area if possible,” the council said.

It is understood one of two southbound lanes is closed.

Transport for NSW and other emergency services are understood to be responding to the scene.

northern rivers flood northern rivers storm northern rivers traffic pacific highway
Lismore Northern Star

