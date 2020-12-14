Crews respond to reports of fallen tree on M1

Emergency services are responding to reports of a fallen tree on the M1 near Byron Bay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger

EMERGENCY services have been called to reports of a fallen tree on the Pacific Motorway near Byron Bay.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the incident, approaching Ewingsdale Rd, was reported shortly after 10am.

Byron Shire Council also posted to social media confirming they had received reports of a tree on the highway between Tyagarah and the Byron Bay exit.

“Avoid travel through this area if possible,” the council said.

It is understood one of two southbound lanes is closed.

Transport for NSW and other emergency services are understood to be responding to the scene.