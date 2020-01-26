Menu
Mt Beerwah rescue
News

Chopper airlifts trapped hikers off side of popular mountain

Ashley Carter
25th Jan 2020 5:47 PM | Updated: 26th Jan 2020 9:43 AM
TWO hikers have been winched to safety after they became trapped on a small ledge on the side of Mt Beerwah yesterday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said three crews were called to the popular mountain at 3.30pm.

The men, aged in their early 20s, were coming down the mountain when they realised they'd taken the wrong track.

One of them then slipped and fell about 8m.

The second man made his way down to check on his friend, who had suffered only minor cuts.

They were on a small ledge about three-quarters of the way up Mt Beerwah and couldn't reach a walking track, so called triple-0 for help.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived just after 4.30pm and winched a critical care flight paramedic to the ledge.

The bushwalkers were winched to the chopper one at a time before being flown to the bottom of the mountain, where an emergency services command centre had been established.

Neither of the men required hospitalisation.

