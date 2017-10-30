Crews tackle blaze at abandoned bowls club

Police are investigating a fire at the abandoned Murwillumbah Bowls Club.

Daniel Perrin /TWE

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a fire at the out-of-use Murwillumbah Bowls Club over the weekend.

Crews from Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads were called to the scene about 1.30pm on Sunday.

Tweed/Byron LAC Acting Inspector Jackie Lilley said police attended the abandoned club on Condong St, and while there was minimal damage, investigations into the incident are continuing.

"Tweed Heads detectives are following it up, but at this stage it seems to be a small fire," Insp Lilley said.

She said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue station officer Mark Johnson said both fire and HAZMAT crews from the Tweed station attended to assist at the scene.

Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue station officer Greg Hayes said the fire took place in the club's office and didn't cause any major damage.

"When we arrived, there was smoke coming out of the eaves," Mr Hayes said.

He said old Keno papers and some furniture had been ablaze.

Mr Hayes said the building fire was just part of a busy afternoon for Murwillumbah crews.

He said they attended a small grass fire under the nearby bridge just before being called to the bowls club.

Shortly after this, crews were send to North Arm Rd, where a small area of grass was alight.

The Murwillumbah Bowls Club closed in June 2012, after 91 years of operation.

A bid to rezone the land for commercial development was rejected by the Joint Regional Planning Panel in October 2015.

The land, which is owned by the Murwillumbah Services Club, had been tipped for a future Woolworths supermarket site but was widely opposed by the local community.