Crews tackle suspicious development fire

Fire crews were called to the office building of a development on Boyd St overnight.

Emergency services were called to the Tweed Heads scene about 8pm.

Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads station officer Steve Sharp said when the two crews arrived, furniture inside the building was well alight.

"Someone had got in there and set light to the soft furnishings,” Mr Sharp said.

"We had to force our way in.”

Mr Sharp said the building sustained some smoke damage, but the fire was contained to the furniture, particularly a couch where they believed the blaze was lit.

He said police attended the scene and the incident was being investigated.