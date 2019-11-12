Crews working to free driver after horror crane fall

A rescue operation is underway after a crane fall in Southbank. Picture: Brianna Travers

A rescue operation is underway at a Southbank construction site following reports a crane operator has fallen.

Paramedics confirm they were called to the Kavanagh St worksite about 6.45am.

Fire trucks have been seen heading toward the site along City Road in Southbank.

Work has come to a halt at the Melbourne Square construction site.

SOUTHBANK: A rescue mission is underway. The site is closed off to the public. Police have just arrived. Dozens of hi-vis workers are standing watching the crane. @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/3PlF3zIpmX — Brianna Travers (@briannatravers) November 11, 2019

The MFB and Ambulance Victoria are on scene including a MICA paramedic unit.

MFB confirmed they had specialist high angle rescue on scene.

An MFB spokesman said a man, believed to be in his 50s, had a fall of some description and had sustained head injuries.

"He has had a fall," an MFB spokesman said.

"Our crews will bring him down internally.

"It appears he may have been the crane driver.

"He needs medical attention."

Dozens of workers in Hi-vis vests are standing around watching the rescue mission.

More to come.