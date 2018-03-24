Cricket finalists hard to split

READY, PLAY: Captains Jamie Wilson and Jamie Bennett are both hoping to taste grand final victory.

READY, PLAY: Captains Jamie Wilson and Jamie Bennett are both hoping to taste grand final victory. Scott Powick

POTTSVILLE is hoping to reach the Far North Coast League summit for the first time today when the club takes on Cudgen in the grand final at Kingscliff.

Perennial finalists Cudgen will have plenty to say about that though, confident as the club is it can thwart the Pottsville Cinderella story.

Pottsville, while steadily improving, making the semi-finals in 2016 and 2017, has never reached a grand final in the FNC LJ Hooker League.

Pottsville president Oscar Van Megchelen thinks the club will have earned its first premiership if it gets past Cudgen.

"We think we are in a good position. It's been a rain-interrupted season but we've played pretty well for the most of it,” Van Megchelen said.

"It was a big achievement making the T20 final against Cudgen and going so close definitely hurt.

"They're our biggest rival and we're definitely pumped and looking forward to it.

"As confident as we are, we have to remember that Cudgen has been the benchmark of the competition and are the team to beat.”

Although Cudgen will go into the contest as the fancied side, captain Jamie Wilson said the club was not taking Pottsville lightly.

"Pottsville's batting line-up is very potent and probably their number one strength,” Wilson said.

"When you look at the likes of Jayden Hoare, Tate Burns, Arren Laycock and Adam Rogers, their batting line-up is really quite solid.”

It was Hoare (110) and Rogers (55) who proved the heroes last week as Pottsville scraped past Tintenbar-East Ballina nine down in the 85th over.

All-rounder Ryan McCloy and Van Megchelen guided their side home with a heart-stopping final wicket partnership.

In Cudgen's semi, a century to opening batsman Heath Wilson proved a match-winning dig as his side was too strong for Lennox Head in a 79-run win.

With Cudgen in top shape and looking as imperious as ever, Pottsville has a huge mountain to climb, but it will be sweet if they can reach that peak.

"We've never even been in a (two-day) semi-final before so this is huge for us,” Pottsville captain Jamie Bennett said.

"The club has come a long way over the last eight years and I'm very proud of the boys.”