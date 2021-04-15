Cricket great banned for corruption

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: Heath Streak of Zimbabwe celebrates the wicket of Damien Martyn of Australia during the VB Series One Day International between Australia and Zimbabwe at the MCG on January 29, 2004 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: Heath Streak of Zimbabwe celebrates the wicket of Damien Martyn of Australia during the VB Series One Day International between Australia and Zimbabwe at the MCG on January 29, 2004 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images)

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has copped an eight-year ban from cricket after being charged with five breaches of the ICC's anti-corruption code.

The ICC released a statement on Wednesday confirming Streak has been charged for disclosing inside information and facilitating the introduction of players to a corruptor during his time as coach of Zimbabwe and various domestic teams - including from the Indian Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League and Afghanistan Premier League.

The 47-year-old was also charged for his failure to disclose gifts he received from the potential corruptor - an Indian man known as "Mr X" - which included two bitcoins and an iPhone for his wife.

Although he originally denied the allegations, Streak accepted the ICC's charges and agreed to the sanction instead of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

He will subsequently not be permitted to take part in any cricket activities until March 2029.

ICC Integrity Unit General Manager Alex Marshall said in a statement: "Heath Streak is an experienced former international cricketer and national team coach, who had participated in numerous anti-corruption education sessions and was fully aware of his responsibilities under the Code.

"As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game. He breached the Code on several occasions, including facilitating the approach of four other players. At times, he also sought to obstruct and delay our investigation.

"The offences did not affect the outcomes of any relevant matches and Mr Streak has agreed to assist the ICC anti-corruption education programme for which we are grateful. He has also expressed his remorse and contrition and entered this agreed sanction decision to avoid the need for a full disciplinary process. The sanction reflects this cooperation."

Former Zimbabwean Minister of Education tweeted: "I am deeply saddened by this report as Heath Streak has been a good friend for many years. I am grateful that he has admitted his breach. Repentance is the first step towards rehabilitation.

"There can be no excuses for this type of behaviour. Corruption has deeply affected cricket internationally and within Zimbabwe and must be ruthlessly rooted out wherever it is found. That said I stand ready to assist Heath redeem his otherwise outstanding record and contribution."

Streak is Zimbabwe's all-time leading wicket-taker - he played 154 matches during his 12-year international career, scoring 4933 runs and taking 455 wickets for the country.

He took on several coaching roles after retiring from international cricket in 2005, including as Zimbabwe's head coach between 2016 and 2018.

He also served as bowling coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Heath Streak's five breaches

2.3.2 - disclosing inside information under both the ICC Code and various domestic Codes, in circumstances where he knew or should have known that such information may be used for betting purposes. In particular, he disclosed inside information in relation to matches in the 2018 Tri-Series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Zimbabwe v Afghanistan series in 2018, the IPL 2018 and the APL 2018.

2.3.3 - directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach the Code. In particular, he facilitated or attempted to facilitate the introduction of four different players, including a national captain, to someone he knew, or should have known, may have wanted to approach them to provide inside information for betting purposes.

2.4.2 - Failing to disclose the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that the participant knew or should have known was given to them to procure a breach of the Code or that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code including in relation to international matches, matches in the 2017 BPL, the 2018 Pakistan Super League, the 2018 IPL and the 2018 APL.

2.4.7 - obstructing or delaying an investigation, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and / or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

