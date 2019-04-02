Who and when do Australia play at Cricket World Cup?

AUSTRALIA defend their title at the Cricket World Cup this winter. Your guide to who, when and where Australia are playing, as well as squad information and other key dates.

When is the 2019 World Cup being played?

The tournament in England (and Wales) runs from May 30 to July 14.

What is the format?

The 10 teams - Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies and Afghanistan - all play each other once in a round-robin group stage of 45 matches. The top four teams advance to the semi-finals.

When is the opening match?

Hosts England face off against South Africa on Thursday May 30 at 7.30pm (10.30am local time in the UK) at The Oval. The final will be played at Lord's on Sunday July 14 at 7.30pm.

When is Australia's first match?

After warm up matches against England (Saturday 25 May, 7.30pm) and Sri Lanka (Monday May 27, 7.30pm), both at Hampshire's Rose Bowl, Australia open their campaign against Afghanistan on Saturday June 1 at 10.30pm (1.30pm UK time) at the Bristol Country Ground.

Their remaining group games are as follows:

West Indies - Thursday June 6, 7.30pm, Trent Bridge

India - Sunday June 9, 7.30pm, The Oval

Pakistan - Wednesday June 12, 7.30pm, County Ground, Taunton

Sri Lanka - Saturday June 15, 7.30pm, The Oval

Bangladesh - Thursday June 20, 7.30pm, Trent Bridge

England - Tuesday June 25, 7.30pm, Lord's

New Zealand - Saturday June 29, 10.30pm, Lord's

South Africa - Saturday July 6, 10.30pm, Old Trafford

Other key dates?

All 15-man squads must be submitted by April 23. Though these lists can be revised at any point up to the official deadline of May 23.

How can I watch the tournament?

Every single match will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and available to stream on Kayo. Channel 9 will also show Australia's matches and the semi-finals and final.