Menu
Login
Tweed police are on the hunt after another vehicle theft in Kingscliff.
Tweed police are on the hunt after another vehicle theft in Kingscliff. Trevor Veale
News

Crime wave rocks Kingscliff

Rick Koenig
by
13th Aug 2018 4:46 PM

TWEED police are on the hunt after a car was stolen in Kingscliff as residents are again warned to lock up their cars following three attempted thefts last week.

On August 7, police said a black Holden Astra was stolen from a property in McPhail Ave at Kingscliff which police have not been able to locate.

Two days later, police received three reports of vehicles being illegally entered around the Kingscliff Hill area, however no property was stolen.

Police have again urged the public to lock up their cars, even when parked in the driveway or a garage.

Anyone with information on either incident is urged to contact Tweed Heads police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime kingscliff tweed byron police district
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Man arrested following police sting

    Man arrested following police sting

    News A man is in custody after a firearms search warrant executed on his Casuarina property allegedly located stolen goods and illegal drugs.

    Full history of Murwillumbah's once glorious railway station

    Full history of Murwillumbah's once glorious railway station

    News TALKING HISTORY: Murwillumbah Railway Station

    'Everybody is in tourism, no matter what you're doing'

    'Everybody is in tourism, no matter what you're doing'

    News Business operators meet new tourism marketers

    Local Partners