Crime wave rocks Kingscliff

TWEED police are on the hunt after a car was stolen in Kingscliff as residents are again warned to lock up their cars following three attempted thefts last week.

On August 7, police said a black Holden Astra was stolen from a property in McPhail Ave at Kingscliff which police have not been able to locate.

Two days later, police received three reports of vehicles being illegally entered around the Kingscliff Hill area, however no property was stolen.

Police have again urged the public to lock up their cars, even when parked in the driveway or a garage.

Anyone with information on either incident is urged to contact Tweed Heads police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.